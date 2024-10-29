Countrymade pistol, live cartridges seized in Wadgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Waluj MIDC police have arrested a 24-year-old accused, Suraj Kishan Paikrao (Wadgaon Dhanora, Tehsil - Pusad, District - Yavatmal), who was looking for customers to sell a countrymade (pistol) firearm, in Wadgaon area on Sunday night. They seized a locally made gun worth Rs 30,000 and five live cartridges from his possession.

It so happened that the PSI Praveen Patharkar received information at around 7 pm on Sunday that a young man would be arriving near the Nayara petrol pump on the Wadgaon-Tisgaon road to sell a countrymade ‘katta’ (pistol). Following this, a team was formed comprising assistant police inspector Manoj Shinde, Dinesh Ban, Vinod Nitanaware, and several others, and a trap was laid in the Wadgaon area. The cops after identifying Paikrao detained and took him into custody for investigation.

One day PCR

Upon searching Paikrao, the police found a country-made pistol worth Rs 30,000, five live cartridges valued at Rs 500 each, and a mobile phone worth Rs 5,000, totalling Rs 35,500 in seized items. When presented in court, he was remanded to one day of police custody remand (PCR). Further investigation is on by PSI Raosaheb Kakad.