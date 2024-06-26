Country's First Minority Commissionerate Dedicated

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Marketing and Minority Minister Abdul Sattar said, “ Previously, the state's Minority Department used to receive a fund of Rs 30 to 34 crore annually. However, the Mahayuti alliance increased this fund to a substantial Rs 1,200 crore. Maharashtra is the first state to establish the country's first Minority Commissionerate. The office will implement various welfare schemes for minorities. Hence six other communities, along with Muslims, should also benefit from this office.”

The office of the Minority Commissioner was inaugurated on the campus of Haj House at Kile Ark by the minority minister on Wednesday. The Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade, District Collector Deelip Swami, Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwaniya, ZP-CEO Vikas Meena, newly appointed Minority Commissioner Moin Tashildar, Bharat Rajput, former Mayor Rasheed Mamu, and others were present on the occasion.

Sattar said, “ Minority students would soon receive Rs 40 lakh for education. The projects like 'Urdu Ghar' will gain momentum from here. A provision of Rs 60 crore has been made for skill development. The commissioner's office will not remain at Haj House for long. The new office will be built on 5 acres of the 14-acre land across from Haj House. For this, I am immediately approving Rs 50 crore.”

He lamented the Congress and Uddhav Sena activists saying without any reason, some people opposed the Commissionerate. At least they should abandon the crab-like mentality. He also fired back at those questioning why Rs 10 crores were given to Haj House. He questioned, "If Hindus can receive one rupee, why can't the minority community receive 10 paise?"

Sattar's Jabs:

Someone said Sillod is in Pakistan, yet I continue to get elected from there. We must respect every community.

I can even perform surgery without stitches. I have been elected five times. Despite having a majority of Hindus, why do I still get elected?

Whether a knife falls on a watermelon or a watermelon falls on a knife, the watermelon gets injured in the end. Ultimately, it's the minister who suffers in the election.

I can quickly recognize what's in a person's mind, on their lips, and even their voting finger.