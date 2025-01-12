Couple attacked while mediating dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A couple was severely beaten by four individuals while attempting to mediate a dispute. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Ambikanagar, Mukundwadi.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Pawar, Pavan Pawar, Satish Pawar, and Vishwas Pawar (Ambikanagar). According to a complaint lodged by Anil Pawar (Mukundwadi), the accused was assaulting his sister-in-law. In an effort to resolve the situation, Anil went with his wife to intervene. However, the accused attacked them with rods, injuring them. The Mukundwadi police have registered a case in this matter.