Couple attacked while mediating dispute
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 12, 2025 08:05 PM2025-01-12T20:05:03+5:302025-01-12T20:05:03+5:30
A couple was severely beaten by four individuals while attempting to mediate a dispute. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Ambikanagar, Mukundwadi.
The accused have been identified as Vishal Pawar, Pavan Pawar, Satish Pawar, and Vishwas Pawar (Ambikanagar). According to a complaint lodged by Anil Pawar (Mukundwadi), the accused was assaulting his sister-in-law. In an effort to resolve the situation, Anil went with his wife to intervene. However, the accused attacked them with rods, injuring them. The Mukundwadi police have registered a case in this matter.