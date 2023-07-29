Couple booked for encroachment, beating owners

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 29, 2023 08:10 PM 2023-07-29T20:10:22+5:30 2023-07-29T20:10:22+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The Pundliknagar police booked a couple for encroaching on a plot in the Pundliknagar area and beat ...

Couple booked for encroachment, beating owners | Couple booked for encroachment, beating owners

Couple booked for encroachment, beating owners

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Pundliknagar police booked a couple for encroaching on a plot in the Pundliknagar area and beat the owner and his wife when they visited the plot. The accused have been identified as Gopal Narayan Vidhur and his wife.

The complainant woman and her husband had visited their plot in Pundliknagar on July 15 morning. Vidhur and his wife have encroached on the plot. Vidhur and his wife abused and severely beat the owners.

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur