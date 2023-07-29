Couple booked for encroachment, beating owners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Pundliknagar police booked a couple for encroaching on a plot in the Pundliknagar area and beat the owner and his wife when they visited the plot. The accused have been identified as Gopal Narayan Vidhur and his wife.

The complainant woman and her husband had visited their plot in Pundliknagar on July 15 morning. Vidhur and his wife have encroached on the plot. Vidhur and his wife abused and severely beat the owners.