Couple gets lifer for killing old man

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

District and sessions judge N M Jamadar sentenced life imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine each to Sanjay Shankar Bhalkar and his wife Anita for severely beating and murdering an old man over a land dispute. The incident occurred eight years back while the accused were in jail since then.

According to the complaint lodged by deceased Vishwas Shinde’s (60) wife Aruna (55, N-3, Cidco), her husband Vishwas had purchased a piece of land at Ovhar Shivar from his relative Dinanath Bhalkar, 20 years back. This land was maintained by Shivaji Bhalkar, Sanjay Bhalkar, Shrinath Bhalkar and Sahebrao Bhalkar. However, a dispute arose between them and Shinde over the land. The court had given the verdict in favour of Shinde.

On March 14, 2015, Shinde had gone to Ovhar Shivar for some work. The accused Sanjay, Shivaji, Shrinath, Sahebrao, and Kusumbai severely beat Shinde. Injured Shinde was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered with the Harsul police station.

During the hearing, special public prosecutor Rajendra Mugdiya registered the statements of 20 witnesses. The court after the hearing issued the aforesaid order. The other accused were acquitted of the charges.