Wider Opportunities for Women (WoW), a club of enterprising young ladies, celebrated Couple Night recently. Every year, the Club invites husbands for the Couple Night but owing to Covid-19 pandemic annual night could not be held last year. So, everybody let their hair down and had a great time Saturday night. It was a vibrant night with many meeting after a long gap. Singer Sagar Sonar regaled the audience belting out one hit number after another. DJ Tochi also added to the fun quotient. Members dressed in black and glitter had a great fun. A memorable and enjoyable night for members indeed.

Shout out to the Committee members Geetu Chabda, Diya Patil, Saloni Agarwal, Palakh Muthiyan, Varsha Agarwal and Nupur Dhoot, President Shailja Sanganeria, Founder President Ruchira Darda, who strive to make every event a wow experience.