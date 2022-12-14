Couple severely beaten up
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 14, 2022 09:25 PM 2022-12-14T21:25:02+5:30 2022-12-14T21:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad
A man severely beat a couple when the husband questioned him that why he made a phone call to his wife. The incident occurred at Agrihotri Chowk, Jawaharnagar on December 12 night. The accused has been identified as Yogesh Narayan Shlanke (Ulkanagari, Shriramnagar).
Yogesh had made a phone call to complainant Shekhar Dilip Rajguru’s (Shivshankar Colony) wife. Then Shekhar and his wife had gone to him to ask why he had called. Then Yogesh hit Shekher with a stone on the head and kicked his wife in the stomach.
Yogesh also lodged a complaint that Shekhar Rajguru, Sagar Rajguru and Shubham Tathe injured him by throwing stones at him. Cases have been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.