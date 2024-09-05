Couples engage in free-style brawl in court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A free-style brawl broke out between two couples standing in court for a case hearing. The incident occurred on September 3 at 3 pm in the District Court.

Following the court's orders, a case has been registered at the Vedantnagar Police Station against Rameshwar Bharat Kedar, Priyanka Rameshwar Kedar, Somnath Bhalkrishna Kande, and Swati Somnath Kande. The Kedar and Kande couples have ongoing disputes being heard in court.

On Tuesday, all four had gone to the court for their case. However, at 3 pm, a heated argument erupted between them on the court premises, leading to verbal abuse and physical assault. Present police officers detained them and took them to the Vedantnagar Police Station. Following a complaint by Assistant PSI Shafiq Abdul Hamid Shaikh, a case was filed against them.