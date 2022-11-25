Court directs Cidco to not demolish or stop ongoing construction

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court passed an interim order that the Cidco administration should not demolish or stop the ongoing construction of petitioner Lala Kamble's house at Gitanagar, Rojabagh on Wednesday. The hearing was held in front of a bench comprised of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh.

While the municipal corporation had given permission for the construction of the said house, the officials and employees of Cidco along with JCB and police went to demolish the said construction, the petitioners through general power of attorney Sheikh Abdul Jabbar Sheikh Sattar filed a petition through Adv Siddheshwar S Thombre and a request was made for an urgent hearing. The bench accepted the petition and passed an interim order as above. The next hearing on this petition will be held on December 12.

The land owned and occupied by Kamble in Gitanagar was allotted to the ‘Kino Co-operative Society in 1989 by him. The same has been recorded in the city land records department. As per the records, Kamble is the owner and occupier of the above plot. Meanwhile, on November 14, Cidco officials asked to stop the ongoing construction on the said plot. So Kamble filed a petition in the bench.