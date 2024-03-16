Court directs Sant Eknath cooperative sugar factory to deposit PF dues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a court case concerning the overdue provident fund amount owed by Sant Eknath Cooperative Sugar Factory, Paithan, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has issued a directive. The court ordered the defaulting establishment to deposit 75 percent of the outstanding amount, totaling Rs 1.68 crores under Section 7a of the Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952, to the regional provident fund office within 30 days.

This decision followed after repeated hearings involving the establishment and the complainant retired workers action committee. Advocate Nitin Keshavrao Chaudhary presented arguments on behalf of the department, leading to the court's ruling. The establishment is granted protection from coercive measures until further appellate proceedings before the Central Government Industrial Tribunal. Regional provident fund commissioner Jagdish Tambe commended the effective action taken by the officials involved and urged cooperation in settling the outstanding amount promptly.