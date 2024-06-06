Court directs to issue notices to respondents in ‘Hamare Barah’ movie case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday issued directives to serve a notice on respondents after a writ petition was filed seeking a ban on the Hindi movie ‘Hamare Barah.’

According to details, the criminal writ petition was filed in the HC by Aliya Anjum Mohammed Gaus (ex-corporator) and adv Nahid Anjum Saeedoddin (both from Parbhani).

In the petition, the petitioners stated that the movie is hurting religious sentiments and feelings. The film's trailer and posters defame and insult Muslims, the Quran and Islam religion. They also requested the court to ban the movie.

Justice Kishor C Sant from the vacation bench of HC directed to issue notice to respondents- Information and Broadcasting Ministry of Central Government, Central Board of Film Certification, Secretary of the State Government. Adv Saeed Shaikh and adv Asif Patel represented the petitioners.

Bombay HC to decide on stay on June 7

During the hearing, adv Saeed Shaikh informed the Aurangabad HC bench that a social worker of Pune namely Azhar Tamboli filed another writ petition at Bombay High Court. Bombay High Court formed a three-member committee to study the objectionable contents in the said movie and report until the morning of June 7.

The court will decide on the stay of the movie after examining the report of the committee.