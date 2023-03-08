Court grants stay on any preventive action against seven teachers

-A case of taking advantage of transfer process by submitting false disability certificate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has temporarily prohibited any criminal or preventive action against seven teachers accused of submitting false disability certificates during the transfer process. The court has scheduled the next hearing on April 10.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Beed Zilla Parishad had earlier issued notices to the accused teachers, and some of them were even suspended. However, the teachers, through Adv Siddheshwar Thombre, approached the court to prevent any further action against them.

According to reports, several disabled teachers appointed in Beed district between 1991 and 2005 had submitted disability certificates during the transfer process. In 1995, a medical board had provided certificates to seven teachers who were subsequently employed based on that certificate.

However, some teachers allegedly changed their cadres and submitted fake disability certificates to secure transfers. Upon receiving complaints, the CEO issued show cause notices to 91 teachers and referred them to Swami Ramanand Tirtha Hospital in Ambajogai for a medical examination. The hospital found the seven teachers guilty of submitting fake certificates and cancelled their certificates. Adv Thombre argued in front of the Bench that the accused teachers had submitted the same disability certificate that was issued by a medical board in 1995. The court has asked for more information on the matter and will decide on the case on April 10.