Court orders 2-days PCR to AMC officer

Aurangabad, April 30:

The special sessions court judge A A Kulkarni today has awarded police custody remand (PCR) till May 1 to the incharge deputy engineer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) Town Planning section, Sanjay Laxman Chamale. The accused was held while accepting first instalment of Rs 3 lakh, out of Rs 6 lakh bribe, demanded against sanctioning of three layout proposals, from a Satara-based builder on Friday evening.

Additional public prosecutor Balasaheb Lomte represented on behalf of the state government.