Court orders 2-days PCR to AMC officer
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2022 11:25 PM2022-04-30T23:25:02+5:302022-04-30T23:25:02+5:30
The special sessions court judge A A Kulkarni today has awarded police custody remand (PCR) till May 1 to the incharge deputy engineer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) Town Planning section, Sanjay Laxman Chamale. The accused was held while accepting first instalment of Rs 3 lakh, out of Rs 6 lakh bribe, demanded against sanctioning of three layout proposals, from a Satara-based builder on Friday evening.
Additional public prosecutor Balasaheb Lomte represented on behalf of the state government.