Court orders Cidco to file affidavit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) administration to file an affidavit in response to a petition filed regarding the exemption of Rs 17 crore tax to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The Cidco administration issued a notice to the corporation to pay Rs 17 crore as tax for the delay in construction of the bus stand site. However, when the corporation took permission for various constructions, Cidco exempted the fine. The petition requests the suspension of the construction tender issued by the corporation. The plot, leased in 1982 to the corporation for the construction of a bus stand, remained vacant for several years. The corporation floated a tender for the development of the plot in 2019, and after leasing it in 2022, Cidco ordered the payment of Rs 17 crore as tax. A petition was filed in the Aurangabad Bench by petitioner Sandeep Waiwal through Adv Siddheshwar Thombre. The petition states that the land is unused and should be repossessed and used for social work.