Court orders investigation into child sexual abuse case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the case of rape and child sexual abuse in Patoda tehsil of Beed district, the victim herself appeared in the bench and filed an affidavit against the police saying that the police threatened and beat her to name the accused. Taking note, Justice SG Mehre of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered the Superintendent of Police to probe the investigating officer (pink squad) and submit a report within three months.

A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and impregnated by her brother-in-law has accused police in Patoda of beating her and pressuring her to name either the accused or her uncle. The accused has been denied bail by the Beed sessions court.

The victim filed an affidavit before the court, stating that the police took her outside the station, where there was no CCTV, and beat her up while threatening her to name either the accused or her uncle. The court took notice of the victim's affidavit and directed an investigation into the police's conduct. The Bench has ordered the Superintendent of Police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.