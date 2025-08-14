Court orders recovery of Rs 10 K cost from Dhananjay Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former minister MLA Dhananjay Munde was given the last chance to file a written reply regarding the election petitions filed against him, but Munde did not file a written reply.

Justice Arun Pednekar from the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court ordered to recover Rs 10,000 (cost) from Munde in this case and pay the relevant amount to the advocates’ association. The next hearing has been placed on August 19.

Two separate election petitions were filed in the Aurangabad bench of the HC by Rajebhau Phad and Karuna Munde against former minister MLA Dhananjay Munde.

Both the petitions have challenged Munde's election in the Assembly elections, alleging bogus voting and giving false information in the affidavit.

During the hearing of the petitions, the court issued notices to Munde and ordered him to submit his say.

Despite receiving those notices, he did not file a written reply.

Finally, during the hearing held on August 8, the court ordered Munde to recover Rs 5,000 each in both cases, totalling Rs 10,000.

The bench mentioned in the orders that this amount should be given to the lawyers' association.

Adv Chandrakant Thombre represented the petitioner Karuna Munde, while adv Siddharth Yawalkar appeared for Rajebhau Phad.