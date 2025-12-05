Court orders seizure of property at SP Office for Non-Compliance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

District and Sessions Judge S.S. Goravade has ordered the seizure of the Superintendent of Police’s office property after authorities failed to comply with a compensation order.

The seized items include the SP’s chair, AC, fans, two cars, computers, laptops, tables and other equipment. The court had earlier directed payment of over Rs 55.30 lakhs with interest to the family of head constable Vitthal Eknath Badne, who died in an on-duty accident.

Badne, 48, posted at Shiur Police Station, died when a government patrol vehicle overturned on the Nandgaon–Shiur Bangla road. His wife and two children, represented by advocate V.C. Sarode, had filed the compensation claim. The government had argued that PF, pension and insurance benefits had already been provided, but the court ordered full compensation and enforced it through seizure.