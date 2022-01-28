Court orders to move Mehdi from Anda cell

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

Imran Sheikh Nasser Sheikh alias Imran Mehdi, a notorious accused in various murder cases in the city, has been directed to be transferred from 'Anda Cell' (egg shaped cell) to another cell immediately. Justice VK Jadhav and Justice Sandeepkumar More have ordered to the prison administration on Friday. The court also ordered the chief district magistrate to inspect the anda cell, take photographs of the anda cell with the help of a photographer on Saturday and submit the report on Monday.

Mehdi's wife has filed a petition in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court seeking his removal as his mental balance is deteriorating due to being kept in an anda cell. Following the petition, the court further ordered the dean of Government Medical College and Hospital to appoint a team of three doctors including a psychiatrist, a doctor and a specialist and inspect the cell on Saturday and conduct a medical examination of Mehdi and submit his report to the court on Monday. Adv Rupesh Jaiswal represented the petitioner.