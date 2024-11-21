Court quashes 'Fifty Boxes' protest case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bench of the Bombay High Court quashed the case filed at Dharangaon Police Station (Jalgaon District) against Uddhav Sena workers. The workers had raised the slogan ‘Fifty Boxes, Absolutely Okay’ during a protest against then agriculture minister Abdul Sattar. The bench, comprising Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and S.G. Chapalgaonkar, issued the order.

In 2022, a split in Shiv Sena led Uddhav Sena to protest against Shinde faction MLAs with the slogan ‘Fifty Boxes, Absolutely Okay.’ In March 2023, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar visited Dharangaon to assess rainfall damage. Sharad Ramdas Mali and other Shiv Sena workers were present, demanding fair cotton prices and raising the same slogan. After the minister left, a case was registered at Dharangaon Police Station, accusing the protesters of rioting and violating Section 144, which restricts public gatherings. Sharad Ramdas Mali filed a petition at the Aurangabad Bench to quash the case. After hearing both sides, the court ruled that not all gatherings are meant for rioting and quashed the case. Assistant Public Prosecutor A.R. Kale represented the government.