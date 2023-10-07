Court reacts to GMCH's poor conditions: Orders immediate inspection

MP Imtiaz Jaleel presents evidence, prompts court intervention

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice YG Khobragade, has taken serious note of the deplorable conditions at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following a petition filed by MP Imtiaz Jaleel. In response to Jaleel's concerns, the court summoned GMCH Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod for a personal inspection along with Jaleel and public prosecutor Sujit Karlekar. A report detailing the findings is to be submitted at the hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Nurse appointments ordered for super specialty

Additionally, the bench has issued an order for the appointment of 75 nurses in the super specialty ward. The appointments are to be made between October 30 and November 4, pending the verification of documents for nurses who have successfully passed the examination by October 27.

Evidence of poor conditions presented by MP Jaleel

During the proceedings, MP Jaleel presented photographs highlighting the dire state of GMCH, illustrating patients forced to sleep on the floor due to a lack of beds. The absence of stretchers has resulted in relatives carrying patients, while the lack of proper saline stands has forced them to hold saline bottles by hand. Furthermore, the condition of the ward's toilets was described as extremely unsanitary, with accumulated dirt and an intolerable stench. In response to these concerns, the bench swiftly ordered an inspection to address the prevailing issues.

Lack of medical superintendent

The court also highlighted the absence of a permanent medical superintendent at GMCH for the past 12 years. Furthermore, it was noted that Dr Vaishali Lokhande, who successfully passed the MPSC examination, has been awaiting appointment for the past 10 months. The bench has ordered the submission of detailed information regarding these matters during Tuesday's hearing.

Incidents of patient deaths

MP Jaleel drew attention to incidents of patient deaths at Nanded and GMCH hospitals resulting from a shortage of medicines. However, as the chief bench of the High Court had already taken cognizance of these incidents, no further comment was made regarding the matter.