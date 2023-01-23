Court seeks Rs 500cr Kotla Colony plan

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The infrastructure of the Bombay High Court sought a plan for Kotla Colony where quarters for the judges and gazetted officers will be constructed on 7.35 acres of land on the build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. On Monday, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, additional collector Anant Gavhane, and deputy collector Prabhoday Muley presented the information before the court.

The then district collector has prepared a plan estimated to be around Rs 500 crore with 492 quarters to be constructed on BOT. The committee took a review the present status of the project and provisions for the quarters. Hence, the project is likely to gain momentum soon.

Tenders will be published as soon as the committee gives the green signal to the project. This 7.35 acres of land with CTS No. 18082 presently has 250 government quarters on it. These buildings are old and are in bad condition now. Earlier in 2012, there was a proposal to establish a commercial market here, but the plan did not work.

In the present project, there will be three buildings for the quarters of the judges, one of which will be five floors, one six floors, and another 10 floors. There will be six buildings with 12 floors each for gazetted officers and four buildings will of six floors. Apart, there will be solar energy, a jogging track, an electric charging station, open ground, religious place. The administration has claimed it to be the biggest housing complex for government employees so far. In this project, the land will be of the government, the developer will have to invest in it.

Proposal for 492 quarters

The total land of the project is 32,769 square meters and the developer can use 4.80 FSI along with DTR. The total buildup will be 1,42,992 square meters, and the developer will be given 4.5 FSI. 20 quarters will be for gazetted and senior officers, 80 quarters for the judges while 192 general quarters are proposed. The will be a total of 492 quarters including commercial and residential.