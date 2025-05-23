COVID-19 testing resumes in city as cases rise

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With COVID-19 cases surging once again across the state, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has resumed testing as a precautionary measure. On Thursday, 15 individuals were tested, and all results received on Friday returned negative. According to the municipal health department, five more people were tested at civic-run health centres on Friday, while an additional test was conducted at a private hospital. In light of the growing number of cases, the state government has instructed local bodies to ramp up testing efforts.