Covid testing facility made available at 22 places

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's health department has made available Covid testing facility at 22 places in the city considering the threat of Omicron.

The health department has become active after two patients of Omicron were found in the city. The antigen and RT-PCR tests are being conducted at 22 places in the city.

The Central and State governments have suggested

to increase Covid tests.

The AMC appealed to the citizens who are experiencing Covid symptoms should get tested immediately. Test samples of Covid patients are being sent for genome sequencing. From that, it is detected whether the patient is Omicron positive or not. So far, samples of more than 40 patients in the city have been sent to Pune. It takes at least 5 to 6 days for receiving a report.

But, a patent gets cured till the test report arrives.

The AMC will focus on conducting maximum tests in the city to prevent the spread of the infection.

Currently, 1500 persons' test is being conducted by Civic Body while more than 500 tests are being done in private laboratories. The Corporation appealed to citizens to go for Covid test as s soon as they find any symptoms of Covid.

Location of test centres

Divisional Commissioner Office, District Collector Office, High Court, District and Sessions Court, Police Commissioner's Office, Cidco N-2 Community Center, Reliance Mall, Government Medical College and Hospital, Prozone Mall, D-Mart Shahnoormiyan Dargah, Hudco Corner, Cantonment Health Center, Best Price, AMC N-8 Hospital, Kabirnagar Health Center, Qaiser Colony Hospital, Padampura Covid Center, Meltron Hospital, Bibi-ka-Maqbara, Raj Cloth Jalna Road, Siddharth Garden, Railway Station, Chikalthana Airport.