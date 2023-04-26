CP bade farewell by showing flowers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Outgoing commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta was bade farewell by showing flowers on him by the officers in the police commissionerate on Wednesday. The officers showered flowers when he was going from the third floor to his car.

Earlier, a farewell function was also organised, in which the officers, residents and people’s representatives expressed their feelings and praised the work done by Dr Gupta during his tenure. The officers and the police employees had become emotional. CP Gupta was weighed with Jalebi on the occasion.

Dr Gupta has been transferred as ADG (Admin) at Mumbai. He was bade adieu at the police commissionerate on Wednesday evening. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police SP Manish Kalwaniya, DCP Aparna Gitay, Deepak Girhe, Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACPs, PIs and others were present. Dr Gupta received bouquets from the officers and residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gupta said, even if I had acted harshly on some occasion, but it was for the betterment of the city and the people. During the tenure of two and a half years, good work was done only due to the cooperation and support of the officers and staff.

PI Amrapali Tayade conducted the proceedings of the function while PI Avinash Aghav proposed a vote of thanks.