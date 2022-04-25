CP felicitates residents for using helmets

Aurangabad, April 25:

Under the ‘Being Smart Citizen’ initiative, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta felicitated 10 citizens for using helmet, in a function organised at police commissionerate on Monday.

The traffic police clicked photos of around 350 residents using helmets at various chowks in the city. Of which, 10 lucky persons were selected through draws. They were felicitated by giving certificates and gifts.

DCP Aparna Gite, ACP (traffic) Vishal Dhume, officers and constables were present.

Persons felicitated were Ganesh Ugale, Bisan Meshram, Suhas Nalawade, Satish Kale, Aditya Bodkhe, Gautam Gaikwad, Pankaj Sakhre, Deepak Bokankar, Akash Sharma and Ravi Vaidya.