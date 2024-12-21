CP Pravin Pawar to inaugurate Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar will inaugurate the Central Youth Festival, which Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct on its campus from December 25 to 28.

The students from the different colleges of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv will present 36 competitions in the six categories. A stage was installed near the Dramatics Department for the inaugural and valedictory ceremonies.

Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar will inaugurate the festival at 11 am on Wednesday. Actor and producer Mangesh Desai and actor and former students of Bamu Dhananjay Sardesphade will be the chief guests.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the function. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure Management Council members Dr Yogita Hake and adv Duttatray Bhange will also grace the event.

At the valedictory ceremony, renowned actor Samati Chaughele, and former student and actor Shyam Rajput will distribute prizes. MC members Dr Gajanan Sanap and Principal Dr Gautam Patil will be the chief guests.

A total of 30 committees have been formed to plan the festival. VC Dr Vijay Fulari chaired a review meeting of all the committees on Saturday.

Pro-VC Dr Sarwade, Registrar Dr Amritkar, director Dr Ambhure were present. The daily allowance for the participant has been increased from Rs 120 to Rs 300. Therefore, quality and good food will be provided. Also, instructions were given in the meeting to keep the accommodation arrangements good.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari said in the meeting that the university would take care of the hundreds of young artists who come to the university premises for four days and return happily with memories of their surroundings. He also suggested that everyone on the committee should do a good job and fulfil their responsibilities.