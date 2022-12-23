CP warns miscreants of stern action

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Considering the increased incidents of eve-teasing and the safety of girls and women, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta visited the college and schools in N-4, Cidco area on Friday. He warned the miscreants wandering the nearby areas of strict action if found indulging in illegal activities. He then interacted with the girl students and made them alert about the safety measures. He also directed the officers to increase patrolling of the Damini squad and local police.

Dr Gupta has taken serious cognizance of the increased crime incidents against girls and women. He is taking stern measures to avert the incidents of eve-teasing.

Last week, he visited S.B. School and a college in the Chikalthana area. Self-defense training for girls was conducted at the police commissionerate and awareness about their safety is being created through Damini squad.

Dr Gupta gave a surprise visit to Chhatrapati College in N-4, Cidco area. On seeing some miscreants there, he ordered the officers to seize their motorcycles. Later, he interacted with the girl students. They complained that some miscreants are torturing them and riding bikes beside them speedily. He assured that the patrolling will be increased and stern action will be taken against those involved in illegal activities. Later, he visited Saint Meera School and interacted with the students. Many students took selfies with him.

Dr Gupta then went to Kranti Chowk and inspected the traffic situation. He issued directives to the traffic police constables present on the duty.