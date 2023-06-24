CP witnesses demonstrations of drones at police headquarters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city is categorised as sensitive, therefore, law and order is a core issue for the police administration. To keep an eye on the suspicious movements and happenings in the city, the Smart City Office bought five drones and decided to watchdog the city from the sky during the emergency period. Three drones will be operated by the police administration and the municipal administration will be using the other two.

On Saturday, the commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohiya spared his time to witness the demonstration of the drones.

The CP witnessed the demonstration by sitting in the Command Centre existing on the campus. The project manager Faiz Ali briefed about the drone project.

Earlier, the Smart City Office had spent Rs 270 crore on the installation of 750 CCTV cameras in the city. It also installed big speakers at 550 places to control the traffic and maintain discipline on the road.

It may be noted that two Integrated Command and Control Centres have been set up on the campus of the office of the police commissioner and the Smart City Office headquarters.

Two years ago, the smart city purchased five drones by spending lakhs of rupees. These drones will now be operated to maintain law and order situations when there are morchas, agitations, public meetings etc. It becomes difficult for the police administration to control the situation if any law and order issue arises at the above venues.

It is learnt that the CP suggested the Smart City see how the drones could be controlled through Command Centre. The police inspector (Cyber Cell) Praveena Yadav was also present for the demonstration. The smart city officials imparted training to operate the drones to the police.