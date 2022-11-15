CR cancels Mumbai bound trains

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Central Railway (CR) has undertaken Line Block and Power Block from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan Station and CSMT to Masjid Station. As a result, the service of six trains chugging from Mumbai to Nanded and ahead has been cancelled for a day, while the service of one train has been partially cancelled.

According to a press release issued by the public relations officer (SCR, Nanded Division), the Tapovan Express train Nanded-Mumbai (17618) and Mumbai-Nanded (17617) have been cancelled on Nov 19, 20 and 21. The Janshatabdi Express train Jalna-Mumbai (12072) and Mumbai-Jalna (12071) has been cancelled on Nov 20. The Nandigram Express train Mumbai-Adilabad (11401) and Adilabad-Mumbai (11402) have been cancelled on Nov 20 and 21. The Rajya Rani Express train Nanded-Mumbai (17611) and Mumbai-Nanded (17612) have been cancelled on Nov 19 and 20. The Devgiri Express train Secunderabad-Mumbai (17058) and Mumbai-Secunderabad (17057) have been cancelled on Nov 19 and 20.”

Meanwhile, the Nandigram Express train Adilabad-Mumbai (11402) has been partially cancelled. The service has been suspended from Dadar to CSMT on Nov 19, stated the press release.