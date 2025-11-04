CR grants extension to Nanded-Hadapsar express train

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Central Railway (CR) has granted an extension to Nanded–Hadapsar–Nanded special express train till November 25. The train will be operated only on Tuesdays.

According to a press release issued by Nanded Division of South Central Railway (SCR), the train bearing number 07607 will depart from Nanded Railway Station at 8.30 am on November 11, 18 and 25 and will reach Hadapsar at 9.40 pm the same day. It will halt en route at Purna, Parbhani, Gangakhed, Parli, Latur Road, Latur, Dharashiv, Barshi Town, Kurduwadi, and Daund stations.

This special train consisting of 22 coaches will record three trips (Up and Down) during this month. The coaches include one first AC, two AC 2-Tier, six AC 3-Tier, one Pantry Car, six Sleeper Class, four General Second Class, and two Generator Van coaches.

On the return journey, the train bearing number 07608 will leave Hadapsar Railway Station at 10.50 pm on November 11, 18 and 25 and will reach Nanded at 12.15 pm the next day. The train will run via Daund, Latur, Parli, and Parbhani stations, stated the press release.

As reported earlier, to clear the rush of passengers during the festive season, the Central Railway had announced the operation of the special train on Tuesdays (October 21 and 28).