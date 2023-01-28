CR starts special train from Mumbai to Secunderabad

Aurangabad:

Under the category of ‘Trains on Demand’, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to operate a special train from Mumbai CSMT to Secunderabad, from this Sunday.

The special train (bearing no. 01485) will start on January 29 from CSMT - Mumbai and via Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik, Manmad, Ankai, Rotegaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Purna, Nanded, Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Nizamabad and Bolaram will reach Secunderabad on the same day.

The train will leave Mumbai at 00.20 hours (on January 29) and reach Secunderabad at 18.30 hours. It will arrive at Aurangabad railway station at 08.05 hours and at Nanded railway station at 12.25 hours, stated the press release issued by the public relations officer of SCR (Nanded Division).