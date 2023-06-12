Crayons The Play School Cidco branch inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cidco, N4 branch of Crayons The Play School was inaugurated with much fanfare. Nath Group chairman Nandkishore Kagliwal inaugurated the branch. School director Sonal Ladniya, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Madhuri Advant, Pramod Rathod, Sakal Marwari Samaj president Dr Purshottam Darak, Lions Club PDG Ln Tansukh Zambad, Agarwal Samaj president Kunjbihari Agarwal, Gynaecologist Dr Ashok Bagadia, Marwari Yuva Manch president Nikhil Mittal, Chakradhar Dalvi, Manoj Bora, Dr. Vishal Ladniya, Ashok Ladniya, Santosh Ladniya, Samrat Ladniya, Vijay Goyal and Raghavendra Bagdia were among those present.

Kagliwal lauded the fact that the curriculum and books, which were decided after researching how to impart education to the little ones, is done very skilfully.

Director Sonal Ladniya invited all parents and students to visit Crayons the Play School, Osmanpura or N4, H Sector, Cidco between 9.30 am to 2.30 pm.