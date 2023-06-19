Craze for AI course augmenting among students

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the rapid adoption of Artificial intelligence in different fields, the craze to opt for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI and ML) course in Engineering aspirants is augmenting in Marathwada.

Keeping this in view, the request from polytechnics and Engineering colleges to start the course is also increasing with the submission of the proposal to the Directorate of Technical Education.

Talking to this newspaper, the joint director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that the application of AI and ML is increasing in various sectors, including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, and Chemical Engineering.

“The industries need trained professionals. So, more colleges want to launch the course. Currently, one Engineering and five polytechnics offer courses within our region. One degree college and two polytechnics have 30 seat intake while the remaining three have 60 seats capacity each. The seats were filled in all the institutes except one college where the admissions process was delayed. A total of four are from the district while one from each Jalna and Beed,” he said.

Head University Department of Information and Communication Technology of MGM University Dr Sharvari Tamane said that the objective of B Tech-AI and ML course is to prepare a professionally competent student with technological leadership skills ready to work in a multidisciplinary work environment across the globe. She said that the intake of the course was doubled this year considering the demand from students.

“The intake of the last year was 30 while, it rose to 60, doubling this year. There is a rise in the use of smart technologies like big data analytics and networked machines. This needs trained human resources,” she said.

Number of institutes & seats to be doubled in region

The Government Polytechnic of the city launched the course in 2021 and it was followed by others in the region. Currently, there are six institutes which have the course with 270 seats..

Dr Nagdeve said that a total of six more colleges applied for the course. Of them, 3 colleges sought permission for an intake of 60 while the remaining seeks 30 intakes each.

Once they get permission, the number of total institutes and seats will double (12 institutes and seats 540) in the region.

Major difference in CS/IT & AI courses

The syllabus of Computer Science, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence courses was divided into two parts. Core subjects are the same in all these courses while there is a difference in electives. The electives of AI included Speech Recognition, Human Computer Interfacing, Natural Language Processing, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Embedded Programming and IoT, Mobile Computing, Cryptography and Network Security.

Jobs available for AI degree holders

There many jobs opportunity in the field and the names of some of the posts is as follows;

-AI Research Scientist

-Machine Learning Engineer

-Data Scientist

-Natural Language Processing Expert

-Computer Vision Engineer

-Software Engineering