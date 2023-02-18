Create a bond while giving freedom to children

- Director of Lokmat Mahamarathon Ruchira Darda; Brainstorming on youth issues at MGM University

Aurangabad: Renowned speaker and the director of Lokmat Mahamarathon, Ruchira Darda, participated in a 'Youth Conclave' organized at MGM University on Friday. During the seminar, which focused on 'Youth Addiction,' Ruchira Darda emphasized the importance of creating a bond with children while giving them freedom. She also stated that parents need to guide their children and help them in the right direction, which can be achieved through spirituality, a practice that helps keep children away from negative thoughts.

She further said that when children grow up, they may behave wrongly, and in such cases, parents should try to understand their children instead of getting angry. Proper guidance and support can help remove any depression that they may be experiencing. Parenting is a significant responsibility, and parents should ensure that their children stay fit, play sports, and exercise. Additionally, children should have some time to think and remember what they have learned in school.

The seminar saw several eminent experts presenting their views on various topics related to youth issues, including addiction, alcohol, games, relationship problems, social media, and suicide. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar, MGM university Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Ashish Gadekar, convener Dr Vijaya Musande and others.

On the second day of the seminar, several other experts, including psychiatrist Dr Ashish Mohite, Dr Rajesh Kumar, Umesh Jadhav and police officer Gautam Patare, participated. Overall, the 'Youth Conclave' was an informative and thought-provoking event, where experts shared their knowledge and experience to address various youth-related issues.