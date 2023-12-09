Create awareness about EVM, VVPAT machines

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: People should be made aware about the use of EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines.

For this, an awareness campaign is being implemented by the Election Commission. Follow the rules strictly while running this campaign. District collector and election returning officer Astik Kumar Pandey appealed to the election staff to conduct the campaign successfully by training the officials thoroughly. Training of joint returning officers, Tehsildar and other staff for EVM and VVPAT awareness campaign was conducted in the district collector office hall on Friday.

Collector Pandey said that the Election Commission has changed the technology of the EVM, VVPAT. Accordingly, training has been given for public awareness. The campaign aims to clear the doubts of the citizens.