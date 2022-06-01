CREDAI succeeds in creating favourable conditions for house purchase

Aurangabad, June 1:

Confederation of Real Estate and Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Aurangabad branch has been successful in creating favourable atmosphere for the customers to purchase houses. This organisation has many issues of the developers and the customers at municipal corporation, state government and union government levels. Several social projects were also initiated, said the CREDAI Aurangabad president Nitin Bagadiya.

While presenting the works done during his tenure, Bagadiya said, the issue of fire safety equipment for the high buildings (Fire NOC) was resolved. The issue of labour cess was also resolved. The association was instrumental in solving the issue of Cidco premium charge to a larger extent. Online registration was accepted at the registration office. The work of providing container for the sapling plantation while the work of gas crematorium at Pratapnagar is in the final stages,

Bagadiya further said, the issues like one-window facility, TDR, 7/12 registration, Cidco development plan, FSI and TDR and other issues are under progress. The officials presented a memorandum to the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad regarding the development of the city. During the corona crisis, the organisation provided food, place to live and medical treatment facilities to the migrated labours. The organisation will implement such projects for the development of the city, Bagadiya mentioned.