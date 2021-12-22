Crime branch action against manja seller

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

The city crime branch has taken action against a manja seller for selling the banned nylon manja on Tuesday. The seller has been identified as Rahul Rambhau Auti (40, Shivajinagar, N-9, Hudco).

The crime branch police received an information that nylon manja is being sold from a gift shop at N-2 Hudco area. A team including PSI Pawan Ingle, head constable Gajanan Mate, Gulab Chavan, Rahul Kharat and Kailas Kakad raided the shop on Tuesday afternoon and seized nylon manja of various companies worth Rs 3,200. A case has been registered in Cidco police station.