Crime branch arrests hoax phone caller

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

In a surprising development, a factory worker dialled 112 (Control Room of the city police) and threatened to blast a police station. The crime branch police traced the whereabouts of the caller and booked Shubham Vaibhav Kale (23, Sanjaynagar-Mukundwadi).

The police inspector Avinash Aghav confirmed the arrest and said the Begumpura police station has registered an offence against him.

The youth made four phone calls to the Control Room, on Monday, from 12 noon to 2 pm. He threatened of blasting one police station in the city, soon after the call. The Cyber Cell and Crime Branch’s three squads swung into action to find out the mobile phone location of the caller.

The cops succeeded in lifting Shubham from the Chikalthana MIDC area. The Crime Branch squad brought him to the Begumpura police station. During the investigation, he confessed that he has done the phone calls just for time pass. The head constable (Amaldar) of Control Room Arvind Mene complained to police against Shubham.

Today’s action was taken by crime branch’s Aghav, cyber cell police inspector Gautam Patare, PSI Amol Mhaske, assistant PSI Satish Jadhav, head constable Jitendra Thakur, Sanjay Rajput, Vithal Sure and others.

It may be noted that the police take stringent action against irresponsible citizens making hoax phone calls or spreading rumours and disturbing the peace and harmony of the city.