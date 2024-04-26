Crime branch catches red-handed while attempting to sell pistol

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Crime Branch police arrested Syed Shaker Ali Syed Naser Ali (28) while he was trying to sell a pistol in the Padegaon area on Thursday. The accused is the younger brother of Nazer Ali, who is an accomplice of notorious gangster Imran Mehendi. Shaker has also been booked in connection with a murder in 2019.

Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch police inspector Sandeep Gurme instructed assistant police inspectors Kashinath Mahandule and Sudhir Wagh to keep a close watch on Shaker’s activities. The team discovered that Shaker was attempting to sell a pistol on Thursday. Hence, Haider Shaikh, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Balu Lahare, and Nitin Deshmukh laid a trap and apprehended him. The police also seized the pistol from his possession and registered an offence against him at the Chawani police station.

Shaker works as an electrician and a murder charge was filed against him previously at the Chawani police station. He is currently out on bail. Shaker is the younger brother of Nazer Ali, a notorious member of the Imran Mehendi gang. He, along with Mehendi, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a prominent businessman. Meanwhile, the police investigation is ongoing to determine where Shaker obtained the pistol.