Crime Branch raids various locations for nylon manja

5 youths taken into custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Crime Branch took major action on Monday against a group involved in the storage and sale of banned nylon manja at different places, including Waluj Mahanagar.

A total of 300 bundles of nylon string were seized. Items worth a total of Rs. 2.70 lakhs were confiscated in this operation. Following a series of raids at multiple locations, five youths were taken into custody.

Crime Branch PSI Praveen Wagh received information from an informer that nylon manja was being stored and sold in a shop in the Pushpanagari area on the Ranjangaon-Kamalapur road.

Following orders from senior officers, the Crime Branch team, along with Panch, left for the operation at 7.30 PM on Monday. The raid was conducted at the Pushpanagari area at around 9.40 PM. A total of 61 bundles of nylon string, worth Rs. 54,900, were seized from Rudraksh Santosh Burse (22, Bajajnagar). During questioning, Burse confessed to selling the kite string to Bhagwat Jadhav and Raj Jagtap.

Raids conducted in Jaybhavaninagar, Bajajnagar, Wadgaon-K, & Begumpura

Subsequently, the police raided a grocery store belonging to Bhagwat Ambadass Jadhav (20) in Jaybhavaninagar, MHADA Colony, and seized a total of 144 bundles of nylon manja worth Rs 1,29,600.

Further investigation led to raids on the houses of Rohan Dhengale (Bajajnagar), Sandeep Doiphode (Wadgaon Kolhati), and Raj Vinod Jagtap (Begumpura).

A total of 26, 46, and 23 bundles of nylon kite string were seized from these locations, respectively. During the entire operation, a total of 300 bundles of banned manja were seized from five different locations in the city.

During the raid, it was revealed that this manja, which is extremely dangerous for flying kites, is being sold openly despite being banned by the government. This operation was conducted by a crime branch team led by PSI Praveen Wagh.