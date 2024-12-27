Crime wave grips city: 10 robberies, thefts, assaults in 48 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A series of 10 major crimes in 48 hours has left the city shaken, with residents questioning the police’s ability to ensure safety. Criminals appear to be acting without fear, while citizens face increasing danger.

In MIDC Waluj, three armed men broke into Uddhav Mate’s house and looted valuables at knifepoint. Just hours later, burglars targeted a businessman’s home in Garkheda. The house owner, Chavan (resident of Emerald City, Garkheda), was away for work when the burglars struck on the midnight of December 26. The thieves broke the lock and stole 3.6 tolas of gold ornaments, 950 grams of silver articles used for worship, Rs 32,000 in cash, two laptops, two mobile phones and a camera. A case has been registered at Pundliknagar Police Station.

Delivery Boy Attacked

In a recent incident near the University area, a rickshaw driver robbed a student. On the same day, near Kalagram, three men assaulted and attempted to rob two restaurant employees on Naregaon Road. Meghraj Jawale (19) and Nandkishor Kolte were heading to Flamingo Society for a delivery on the night of December 26 when the trio stopped them and tried to snatch their money and phones. Hearing their cries for help, locals intervened, and the robbers, Sumit Sandeep Wankhede and Pravin Sanjay Zinjra (both residents of Naregaon) were caught red-handed and handed over to the MIDC police. Previously, similar robberies and thefts had been reported in the same restaurant’s vicinity.

---------------------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------------------

Crime Surge in MIDC Waluj

In 48 hours, MIDC Waluj witnessed:

Armed robbers stole Rs 42,000 and 3 tolas of gold.

Burglars breaking into eight shops and stealing goods worth lakhs.

Thieves stealing two luxury cars in one night.

---------------------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------------------

Other Crimes Reported

Mobile thieves targeted homes in Osmanpura.

A gang fight on Jalna Road left a journalist brutally beaten.

Thieves stole a Buddha statue from Harsul Vihara.

In Satara, robbers snatched a 3.5-tola mangalsutra from Vaishali Kulkarni (65) while she was returning from a wedding.

The city’s crime spree has left residents worried and questioning whether the police can restore order.