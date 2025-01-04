Criminal Den at Harshnagar demolished after Murder

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A long-abandoned municipal school building at Harshnagar, which had been a hideout for criminals for years, was demolished by the Municipal Corporation on Saturday. This action came after a brutal murder took place on the premises just two days ago.

The school building had been closed for the past ten years, and during this period, it became a haven for drug addicts and criminals. Gangs operated from here, using the space to store stolen goods and animals. The situation worsened to the point where residents of the area were too fearful to approach the location. A tin shed, built within the premises, became a focal point for criminal activities. Local residents had raised multiple complaints about the illegal activities taking place in the abandoned building. Despite requests from social organizations for the space, the municipal authorities had not taken any action until now. However, after the recent murder, the Municipal Corporation decided to act. Administrator G. Shrikant, upon receiving the complaints, ordered the demolition of the criminals' den. Building Inspector Syed Jamshid, along with the Nagari Mitra team, carried out the operation. The dilapidated school building will soon be completely demolished, ensuring that the area is cleared of criminal influence. This action marks a significant step in addressing the growing concerns of crime in the area, and the authorities have promised to continue efforts to restore safety and order in the locality.