Criminal notorious for breaking into shops arrested

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The crime branch arrested a criminal notorious for breaking into medical shops and corporate offices in the city. The action was taken on September 28. The suspect has been identified as Ishwar Mahadev Gawda (30, Kranti Chowk). Police have seized two mobile phones, one laptop and one watch worth Rs 49,000 from the possession of the accused.

According to police, the team of PSI Ajit Dagadkhair of the crime branch got information that the accused Gawda would be coming to the regional transport office area to sell the stolen items. The team laid a trap in the Ayodhyanagri area. The suspect was seen arriving with a laptop in hand. When he was stopped, he tried to run away. But the police caught him after a chase. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing two mobiles including an Armani watch from Akshay Patil's Meena Medical in Chishtia Chowk, and a laptop along with a mobile from a shop on Shahgunj-City Chowk road. When his records were checked, it came to light that a case had been registered against him in Cidco and City Chowk police station. The accused was handed over to Cidco police. The action was held under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Ramakant Patare, Dnyaneshwar Pawar, Sanjay Nand, Sandeep Taide and others.