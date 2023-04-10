Crops losses increased before arrival of financial aid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crops losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms were increased in Marathwada before the State Government releases losses for March month.

It may be noted that crops rabi and fruits of 1.22 lakh farmers spread over 60,402 hectares of land was damaged in Marathwada region because of unseasonal rains and hailstorm between March 8 and 20. The divisional administration sought financial help of Rs 84.75 crore through the report submission after panchnamas of the losses.

The Government is yet to release the financial aid. But, more crops of 19,064 farmers spread over 9,940 hectares of land in 241 villages were damaged since April 7 due to rains.

Also, four persons were killed when lightning struck them. A total of 106 cattle and animals were killed while 69 properties were damaged.

In the region losses on non-irrigated land are Rs 20.92 crore while on irrigated land it is 51,59 crore.

The losses on orchards are Rs 12.23 crore.

The district-wise figure of crops losses and the amount sought as financial aid is as follows;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (crops spread over 13, 535 hectares, amount Rs 22.17 crore), Jalna (1,969 hectares, Rs 3.67 crore), Parbhani (3,960 hectares, Rs 4.37 crore), Hingoli (3,838 hectares-amount Rs 6.4 crore), Nanded (21,579--------Rs 30.52 crore), Beed (3,802-----Rs 5.99 crore), Latur (10,367---Rs 10.56 crore), Dharashiv (1,349---1.39 crore).

Box

District-wise crops losses in three days are as follows;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : 4,798 hectares

Beed: 2,417 hectares

Latur: 144 hectares

Dharashiv: 2,581 hectares

Total: 9,940 Hectares