Crores of people benefited by Central schemes

Aurangabad, June 3:

To date 80 crore people got free food grains, 90 crore women got free Ujjwala gas connection, more than 3 crore people got houses in the second wave of covid. More than 41 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened, while crores of people have benefited from the welfare schemes launched by the Modi government, said BJP MLA Atul Save in a press conference on Friday.

He was speaking on the completion of eight years of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Save said that with the mantra of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas and Sab Ka Prayas, the Modi government has implemented a number of schemes for the welfare of the poor in the last eight years. Issues like repeal of Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, construction of Ram Mandir, repeal of Triple Talaq have been settled. The Modi government has brought all sections of the society in the stream of development. Former mayor Bhagwan Ghadamode, Rajesh Mehta, Kachru Ghodke, Dr Ram Budhwant and others were present.