Crores of rupees spent in market on Dussehra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Dussehra festival, considered the most important of the three and a half Muhurtas, was transformed into an economic festival this year truly.

The markets, showrooms, malls and jewellery showrooms in the city on Thursday were thronged with customers all day long. In the automobile market, customers were welcomed by playing the band. The joy of buying a new vehicle was visible on the faces of customers.

The prediction made by the traders the previous day came true today and a turnover of more than 500 crores was recorded in a single day. The Dussehra festival gave a new impetus to the momentum of the market.

Box

Despite increase in gold prices, demand remains stable

Despite the increase in gold prices, customers traditionally bought gold on auspicious Muhurta'. Gold reached Rs 1,21,500 per tola and silver reached Rs 1,53,800 per kg.

“No matter what the price, you must buy gold at the right time,” was the sentiment clearly visible on the faces of the customers. Rajendra Mandlik of the Sarafa Sanghatana informed that the turnover in the city was between Rs 12 and 15 crores during the day.

Box

3,000 smart TVs sold

Taking advantage of the festive season, the electronics market also saw a huge turnover. The reduction in GST on TVs and special offers, cashbacks, and discounts from many showrooms further boosted customers' buying. Distributor Pankaj Agarwal said that all the showrooms together sold 3,000 smart TVs and washing machines during the day.

Box

Customers welcomed by playing bands

Customers were welcomed with a festive spirit in two and four-wheeler showrooms. In some showrooms, bands were played, while in other showrooms, they were welcomed by playing halgi.

The ceremony of handing over the big keys and showering flowers at the time of delivery made the vehicle purchase a different experience with family celebrations. During Navratri, 150 cars were sold by all showrooms and 500 during Dussehra.

“The prices of the cars were between Rs 7 lakh and 12 lakh,” said distributor Sachin Muley.

Distributor Hemant Khinvasara said that sales increased by 15 per cent compared to last year and today more than 3,000 two-wheelers were sold by all companies together.

Box

Sale of 5 K mobiles

Buying started in the mobile market since morning. About 5,000 handsets were sold in the city during the day. This generated a turnover of more than Rs 5 crores. “Nearly 80 per cent of the customers bought mobile phones between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000,” said Dnyaneshwar Kherde, Mobile Association Vice President.

Box

Crores of rupees turnover in market

Many families enter new homes

More than 300 customers who booked ready-made houses in the past month entered new homes on the occasion of Dussehra. Some new shops were also inaugurated. The good response to bookings has created an atmosphere of joy in the construction sector. Bookings will remain good till Diwali. CREDAI President Sangram Patare informed that a turnover of more than 100 crores was generated in the construction sector during the day.