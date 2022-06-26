CS professionals have imp contribution to country’s development: Minister Dr Karad

Aurangabad, June 26:

“Company Secretaries (CS) advise industries and chief executive officers on all the crucial matters. CS have an important contribution to the country’s development. The work of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is praiseworthy,” said Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Finance.

He was speaking in a one-day ‘Corporate Summit’ organised jointly by the Western India Regional Council and the city chapter ICSI on Sunday.

The discussions were held on problems in the company’s management and solutions in the summit.

ICSI president CS Devendra Deshpande, industrialist Shrikant Badve, Rajesh Tarpara also spoke.

The ICSI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University and National Law University. The information about the CS course will be available in the universities for the students after the MoU.

Also, the CS professional will be able to do Ph D research in the universities because of MoU.

Ashish Karodia, Samruddhi Lunawat, Aniket Kulkarni, Komal Mutha, Paresh Deshpande, Sagar Deo, Prasad Takalkar and Rashmi Gangwal were present. Diwesh Patel, K Vyankatraman held technical sessions on CDSL Financial Literacy.

Jaswin Bindra and Anjali Budhani conducted the proceedings of the programme while Aniket Kulkarni proposed a vote of thanks.