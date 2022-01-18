CS Samruddhi Lunawat is ICSI city chapter chairperson, CS Aniket Kulkarni elected secretary

Aurangabad, Jan 18: Company Secretary (CS) Samruddhi Lunawat has been elected as the youngest chairperson, CS Komal Mutha, vice chairperson and CS Aniket Kulkarni secretary of the Aurangabad Chapter of the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for the year January 2022-23. Other managing committee members are Company secretaries Paresh Deshpande, Sagar Deo, Prasad Takalkar, and Rashmi Gangwal.

Aurangabad Chapter was established in 2001 and has jurisdiction of 10 districts Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Parbhani, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon. There are more than 150 CS members and 3500 students registered for the CS course in the Chapter jurisdiction. At the Chapter level, various programmes are conducted for students and members from time to time. Currently, there are more than 65,000 members and more than 2,50,000 students registered under CS course in the country.