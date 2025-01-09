CSMC administrator give target to anti-encroachment section

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The question of what exactly the municipal corporation's anti-encroachment squad is doing has arisen among the general public as well as political figures. Every week, a small or large action is taken by this section. Encroachments on the city's main roads are increasing day by day, causing significant inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. On Wednesday, the administrator G Sreekanth assigned work to the section, which had been taking a break. He issued orders to remove encroachments from not only the main roads but also the internal roads.

The administrator held a meeting with the heads of different sections on Wednesday. During the meeting, the issue of encroachments was discussed. It was pointed out that large-scale encroachments have occurred on both main and internal roads. This problem is becoming very serious in the old city. Traders' stalls (on plinths) and sheds have been set up on the roads, causing obstacles to traffic and often leading to traffic jams. In many places, there are 9 and 12-metre roads, but vehicles are parked on these roads, further causing difficulties for other vehicles. A decision was made in the meeting to remove encroachments from internal roads as well. Internal roads must also be made encroachment-free. The action should be taken zone-wise, said Sreekanth.

DP Road; officials silent

The city's development plan has been submitted to the government. The administrator had instructed the Town Planning section to prepare a list of DP roads from the old plan. However, even after two months, the information regarding the roads has not been received. The officers were silent on this issue during the meeting. Meanwhile, the administrator instructed the officials to mark the DP roads and take possession of the land," said the sources.