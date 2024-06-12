CSMC administrator inspects Kham River Rejuvenation works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth, on Wednesday, inspected the ongoing development works in the Kham River basin from 6.30 am to 10.30 am. The inspection started from the Garam Pani area.

It may be noted that for the past few years, the CSMC has been vigorously working to restore the former glory of the Kham River basin. The administrator ordered desilting of the river basin and proper disposal of the waste. After reviewing the various ongoing development works at this location, he instructed the officials to complete the works quickly.

The additional commissioner Santosh Wahule, deputy commissioner Ravindra Jogdand, city engineer A B Deshmukh, assistant commissioner Sanjay Suradkar, executive engineers Amol Kulkarni, Farooq Khan and R N Sandha, deputy engineer Anil Tanpure, Aurangabad Cantonment Board’s Brigadier Virendra Singh, Kham River Project Officer Asadullah Khan, PRO Tausif Ahmed, Natasha Zareen and her colleagues from Eco Sattva Foundation, and other civic officials were present at the time of inspection.